Estimated Total Value: $7,043

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Aetna/CVS

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through Cigna

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through EyeMed)

  • Life Insurance

    1x base salary up to $200K

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x base salary up to $200K

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% up to $2,500/w and LTD with 60% up to $12,000/m

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to 3 face-to face visits

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Maternity Leave

    14 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Military Leave

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Remote Work

    Both remote and on site options available.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    20% off

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Pet Adoption Reimbursement

    Up to $250 per adoption (not to exceed adoption cost)/ $500 lifetime reimbursement for eligible pet adoptions from not-for-profit shelters and rescues along with not-for-profit breeders.

  • Paw-ternity Leave

    Corporate new pup parents can work from home for 2 weeks after bringing a new dog home.

