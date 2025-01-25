← Company Directory
DSM-Firmenich
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

DSM-Firmenich Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at DSM-Firmenich ranges from €128K to €175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DSM-Firmenich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

€138K - €166K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€128K€138K€166K€175K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DSM-Firmenich?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at DSM-Firmenich sits at a yearly total compensation of €175,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSM-Firmenich for the Information Technologist (IT) role is €128,484.

