Company Directory
DSM-Firmenich
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DSM-Firmenich Salaries

DSM-Firmenich's salary ranges from $43,960 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $162,127 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DSM-Firmenich. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$122K
Information Technologist (IT)
$162K
Software Engineer
$44K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DSM-Firmenich is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,127. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSM-Firmenich is $122,385.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DSM-Firmenich

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources