Data Scientist compensation in India at Dream11 totals ₹5.09M per year for Data Scientist 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dream11's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist 2
₹5.09M
₹4.6M
₹207K
₹283K
Data Scientist 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)