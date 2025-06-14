← Company Directory
Dream11
Dream11 Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Dream11 totals ₹5.09M per year for Data Scientist 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dream11's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist 2
₹5.09M
₹4.6M
₹207K
₹283K
Data Scientist 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 2 More Levels
₹13.67M

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% semi-annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Dream11 in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹16,493,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dream11 for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹6,910,904.

Other Resources