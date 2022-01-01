← Company Directory
ShareChat
ShareChat Salaries

ShareChat's salary ranges from $19,265 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $90,748 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ShareChat. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $33.7K
Software Engineer II $45K
Senior Software Engineer $88K
Lead Software Engineer $75.6K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $57.6K
Data Scientist
Median $68.5K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $90.7K
Data Analyst
$19.3K
Project Manager
$53.3K
Recruiter
$34.4K
Sales
$44.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ShareChat, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at ShareChat is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $90,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShareChat is $53,258.

Other Resources