BYJU'S
BYJU'S Salaries

BYJU'S's salary ranges from $4,875 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $124,598 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BYJU'S. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $20K
L2 $31.5K
L3 $24.3K
L4 $43.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
L1 $8.4K
L2 $11.4K
L3 $14K
Product Manager
L1 $34.4K
L2 $34.3K
L7 $58.1K

Sales
Median $9.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $84.8K
Administrative Assistant
$8.5K
Business Analyst
$12.1K
Copywriter
$8K
Customer Service
$18K
Data Analyst
$6.6K
Financial Analyst
$7.6K
Graphic Designer
$8.5K
Human Resources
$35K
Marketing
$13.1K
Marketing Operations
$4.9K
Product Designer
$125K
Project Manager
$13.3K
Recruiter
$12.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$10.9K
Technical Program Manager
$78.5K
Technical Writer
$7.3K
UX Researcher
$8.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BYJU'S is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BYJU'S is $13,108.

Other Resources