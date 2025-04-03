All Business Development Salaries
Business Development compensation in India at BYJU'S ranges from ₹710K per year for L1 to ₹1.18M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹713K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BYJU'S's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹658K
₹658K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹892K
₹892K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹1.03M
₹926K
₹0
₹103K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
