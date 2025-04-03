Salaries

BYJU'S Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at BYJU'S ranges from ₹2.91M per year for L1 to ₹4.92M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BYJU'S's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/3/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 AssociateProduct Manager ₹2.91M ₹2.81M ₹0 ₹97.7K L2 Product Manager ₹2.91M ₹2.84M ₹0 ₹68.6K L3 Senior Product Manager ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L4 Principal Product Manager ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 4 More Levels

