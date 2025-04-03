← Company Directory
BYJU'S
BYJU'S Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in India package at BYJU'S totals ₹813K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BYJU'S's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
BYJU'S
Inside Sales Manager
Kolkata, WB, India
Total per year
₹813K
Level
L2
Base
₹813K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at BYJU'S?

₹13.56M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at BYJU'S in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,609,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BYJU'S for the Sales role in India is ₹813,255.

