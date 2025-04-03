Software Engineer compensation in India at BYJU'S ranges from ₹1.7M per year for L1 to ₹3.66M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.63M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BYJU'S's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.7M
₹1.67M
₹0
₹31.3K
L2
₹2.67M
₹2.48M
₹31.6K
₹154K
L3
₹2.06M
₹1.99M
₹0
₹66.9K
L4
₹3.66M
₹3.58M
₹0
₹76.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
