Software Engineer compensation in India at ShareChat ranges from ₹2.89M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹6.69M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShareChat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹2.89M
₹2.55M
₹185K
₹148K
Software Engineer II
₹3.72M
₹3.15M
₹413K
₹155K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.54M
₹5.1M
₹2.13M
₹309K
Lead Software Engineer
₹6.69M
₹5.21M
₹1.03M
₹448K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ShareChat, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
