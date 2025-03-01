← Company Directory
ShareChat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

ShareChat Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at ShareChat totals ₹5.87M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShareChat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
ShareChat
Lead MLE
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹5.87M
Level
L3
Base
₹5.35M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹515K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at ShareChat?

₹13.71M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.7M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ShareChat, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ShareChat, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at ShareChat in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,015,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShareChat for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹5,726,194.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ShareChat

Related Companies

  • Swiggy
  • Ola
  • PhonePe
  • BYJU'S
  • RaceTrac
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources