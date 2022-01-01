Company Directory
Dream11
Dream11 Salaries

Dream11's salary ranges from $27,968 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $160,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dream11. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SDE 1 $28.1K
SDE 2 $57K
SDE 3 $92.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $65.7K
Product Manager
Product Manager 2 $80.6K
Product Manager 3 $63.7K

Business Analyst
Median $35.9K
Product Designer
Median $32.5K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $160K
Data Science Manager
$71.4K
Human Resources
$30.5K
Product Design Manager
$48.6K
Recruiter
$28K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% semi-annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The highest paying role reported at Dream11 is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dream11 is $56,971.

