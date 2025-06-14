← Company Directory
Dream11
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Dream11 Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in India at Dream11 ranges from ₹4.92M to ₹6.98M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dream11's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹5.59M - ₹6.62M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.92M₹5.59M₹6.62M₹6.98M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Science Manager submissions at Dream11 to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.67M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% semi-annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Dream11 in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,983,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dream11 for the Data Science Manager role in India is ₹4,918,566.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dream11

Related Companies

  • TomTom
  • ShareChat
  • Flipkart
  • Skyscanner
  • Pinduoduo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources