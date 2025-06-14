Software Engineer compensation in India at Dream11 ranges from ₹2.13M per year for SDE 1 to ₹7.92M per year for SDE 3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.09M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dream11's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE 1
₹2.13M
₹1.9M
₹165K
₹66.7K
SDE 2
₹5.09M
₹4.72M
₹287K
₹86.6K
SDE 3
₹7.92M
₹6.26M
₹1.54M
₹112K
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (15.00% semi-annually)
30% vests in the 4th-year (15.00% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dream11, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title