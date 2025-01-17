← Company Directory
DraftKings
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

DraftKings Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at DraftKings ranges from $156K per year for L10 to $267K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $197K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L10
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$156K
$127K
$20.2K
$9K
L9
Senior Software Engineer
$188K
$145K
$32.6K
$10.6K
L8
Lead Software Engineer
$234K
$167K
$49.5K
$16.7K
L7
Senior Lead Software Engineer
$267K
$181K
$58.8K
$27K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DraftKings in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $268,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings for the Software Engineer role in United States is $190,020.

Other Resources