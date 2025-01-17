Software Engineer compensation in United States at DraftKings ranges from $156K per year for L10 to $267K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $197K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L10
$156K
$127K
$20.2K
$9K
L9
$188K
$145K
$32.6K
$10.6K
L8
$234K
$167K
$49.5K
$16.7K
L7
$267K
$181K
$58.8K
$27K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)