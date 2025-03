Health Insurance Four options offered by Cigna. Network Plan, OAP, HSA OAP and HDHP OAP

Vision Insurance Offered by EyeMed

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $50 per month contributed by employer. $100/m for families into employees's HSA accounts

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x base salary up to $250,000

Life Insurance 1x base salary up to $250,000

Employee Assistance Program Offered by Cigna

Pet Insurance Offered by Nationwide

Disability Insurance STD 100% weekly earnings payment and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Remote Work Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Military Leave Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Free Lunch

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer