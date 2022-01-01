← Company Directory
Playtech
Playtech Salaries

Playtech's salary ranges from $16,444 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Estonia at the low-end to $180,900 for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Playtech. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $58K
Business Analyst
$40.8K
Customer Service
$16.4K

Data Scientist
$44.4K
Human Resources
$71.3K
Product Manager
$36.1K
Project Manager
$48.6K
Solution Architect
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Playtech is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Playtech is $46,545.

Other Resources