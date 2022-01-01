← Company Directory
DraftKings
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DraftKings Salaries

DraftKings's salary ranges from $79,395 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Ukraine at the low-end to $297,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DraftKings. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L10 $155K
L9 $195K
L8 $234K
L7 $257K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L7 $249K
L6 $298K
Business Analyst
Median $120K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Data Scientist
Median $175K
Product Designer
Median $139K
Data Analyst
$91.8K
Data Science Manager
$265K
Financial Analyst
$159K
Marketing
$124K
Product Manager
$79.4K
Recruiter
$86K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DraftKings is Software Engineering Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $297,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings is $158,760.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DraftKings

Related Companies

  • Electronic Arts
  • Yelp
  • Grubhub
  • T-Mobile
  • Eventbrite
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources