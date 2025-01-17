← Company Directory
DraftKings
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

DraftKings Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at DraftKings totals BGN 343K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals BGN 255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L10
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L9
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L8
BGN 343K
BGN 258K
BGN 53.8K
BGN 30.8K
L7
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at DraftKings in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 442,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings for the Product Designer role in United States is BGN 246,174.

