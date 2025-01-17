All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in United States at DraftKings totals BGN 343K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals BGN 255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DraftKings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L10
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L9
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L8
BGN 343K
BGN 258K
BGN 53.8K
BGN 30.8K
L7
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)