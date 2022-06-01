Company Directory
Dollar Tree
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dollar Tree Salaries

Dollar Tree's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $211,050 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dollar Tree. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$59.7K
Customer Service
$66.1K
Product Manager
$211K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Recruiter
$122K
Solution Architect
$204K
Venture Capitalist
$71K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dollar Tree is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dollar Tree is $96,324.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dollar Tree

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources