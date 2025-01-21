All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at DigitalOcean ranges from $148K per year for IC1 to $254K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DigitalOcean's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$148K
$123K
$16.1K
$8.3K
IC2
$178K
$145K
$25.5K
$7.2K
IC3
$207K
$166K
$29.3K
$11.2K
IC4
$254K
$193K
$43.1K
$17.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At DigitalOcean, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)