DigitalOcean
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

DigitalOcean Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at DigitalOcean ranges from $148K per year for IC1 to $254K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DigitalOcean's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$148K
$123K
$16.1K
$8.3K
IC2
Software Engineer II
$178K
$145K
$25.5K
$7.2K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer I
$207K
$166K
$29.3K
$11.2K
IC4
Senior Software Engineer II
$254K
$193K
$43.1K
$17.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At DigitalOcean, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DigitalOcean in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $289,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DigitalOcean for the Software Engineer role in United States is $202,000.

