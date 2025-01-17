← Company Directory
DHL
DHL Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at DHL totals CZK 818K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
DHL
Security Analyst
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 818K
Level
L2
Base
CZK 818K
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at DHL?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at DHL sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,181,242. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CZK 817,618.

Other Resources