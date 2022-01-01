← Company Directory
DHL
DHL Salaries

DHL's salary ranges from $4,431 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Egypt at the low-end to $308,450 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DHL. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $38.7K
Business Analyst
Median $73K
Accountant
$308K
Administrative Assistant
$47.5K
Business Development
$168K
Chief of Staff
$148K
Customer Service
$102K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Data Scientist
$83.3K
Financial Analyst
$86.9K
Human Resources
$77.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$66.2K
Management Consultant
$80.4K
Product Designer
$59.7K
Product Manager
$139K
Program Manager
$4.4K
Project Manager
$19.5K
Sales
$20.4K
Solution Architect
$57.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DHL is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL is $78,678.

Other Resources