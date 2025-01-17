← Company Directory
DHL
DHL Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Ireland at DHL ranges from €71.9K to €102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€81.4K - €92.6K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€71.9K€81.4K€92.6K€102K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DHL?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at DHL in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €102,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL for the Program Manager role in Ireland is €71,859.

