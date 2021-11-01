← Company Directory
Total Quality Logistics
Total Quality Logistics Salaries

Total Quality Logistics's salary ranges from $40,200 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $144,840 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Total Quality Logistics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $68.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
$64.7K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Sales
$40.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
Solution Architect
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Total Quality Logistics is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Total Quality Logistics is $74,050.

