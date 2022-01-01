← Company Directory
Orion Innovation
Orion Innovation Salaries

Orion Innovation's salary ranges from $37,817 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Serbia at the low-end to $238,800 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Orion Innovation. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $37.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$40.6K
Customer Service
$83.6K

Product Designer
$85.4K
Project Manager
$176K
Sales
$169K
Technical Program Manager
$239K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Orion Innovation is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orion Innovation is $85,425.

