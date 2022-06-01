← Company Directory
GEP Worldwide
GEP Worldwide Salaries

GEP Worldwide's salary ranges from $1,808 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $286,425 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GEP Worldwide. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $19.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Management Consultant
Median $15.5K
Administrative Assistant
$1.8K

Business Analyst
$11.2K
Data Scientist
$20.1K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$286K
Technical Program Manager
$128K
The highest paying role reported at GEP Worldwide is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $286,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GEP Worldwide is $59,794.

