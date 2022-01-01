← Company Directory
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Salaries

Avenue Code's salary ranges from $22,038 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Brazil at the low-end to $201,000 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avenue Code. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $30.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $95.9K
Business Analyst
$111K

Product Designer
$127K
Project Manager
$201K
Recruiter
$22K
UX Researcher
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avenue Code is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avenue Code is $110,972.

Other Resources