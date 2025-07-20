Company Directory
The median Management Consultant compensation in India package at GEP Worldwide totals ₹1.34M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GEP Worldwide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
GEP Worldwide
Management Consultant
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹1.34M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.18M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹154K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at GEP Worldwide?

₹13.82M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at GEP Worldwide in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,538,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GEP Worldwide for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹1,320,451.

Other Resources