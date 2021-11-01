← Company Directory
GEODIS
GEODIS Salaries

GEODIS's salary ranges from $40,839 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $103,515 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GEODIS. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Operations Manager
$104K
Software Engineer
$40.8K
The highest paying role reported at GEODIS is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GEODIS is $72,177.

