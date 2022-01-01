← Company Directory
Maersk
Maersk Salaries

Maersk's salary ranges from $5,083 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $175,120 for a Business Operations Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Maersk. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
JL2 $18.3K
JL3 $37.2K
JL4 $57.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $29.3K
Product Manager
Median $57.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $56K
Accountant
$6.8K
Business Operations Manager
$175K
Business Analyst
$34.8K
Data Analyst
$106K
Financial Analyst
$5.1K
Human Resources
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.9K
Product Designer
$29.8K
Program Manager
$98.7K
Project Manager
$117K
Solution Architect
$117K
Technical Program Manager
$90.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Maersk is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Maersk is $56,633.

