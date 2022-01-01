← Company Directory
Dematic
Dematic Salaries

Dematic's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $159,200 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dematic. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $97K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$117K
Controls Engineer
$98K

Customer Service
$92.5K
Data Analyst
$76.5K
Data Science Manager
$139K
Data Scientist
$159K
Information Technologist (IT)
$77.6K
Management Consultant
$109K
Mechanical Engineer
$92.5K
Project Manager
$77K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
Technical Writer
$94.5K
The highest paying role reported at Dematic is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dematic is $97,000.

