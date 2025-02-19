Software Engineer compensation in India at Maersk ranges from ₹1.58M per year for JL2 to ₹4.89M per year for JL4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Maersk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JL2
₹1.58M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹61.8K
JL3
₹3.22M
₹3.01M
₹0
₹208K
JL4
₹4.89M
₹4.57M
₹0
₹319K
JL5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
