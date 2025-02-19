Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Maersk ranges from ₹1.58M per year for JL2 to ₹4.89M per year for JL4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Maersk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus JL2 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹1.58M ₹1.51M ₹0 ₹61.8K JL3 Software Engineer ₹3.22M ₹3.01M ₹0 ₹208K JL4 Senior Software Engineer ₹4.89M ₹4.57M ₹0 ₹319K JL5 Lead Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

