DHL
  Salaries
  Project Manager

  All Project Manager Salaries

DHL Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 92.28M - IDR 108.68M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 86.13MIDR 92.28MIDR 108.68MIDR 119.96M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DHL?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at DHL in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 119,961,699. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL for the Project Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 86,126,349.

