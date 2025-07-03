Company Directory
Daiichi Sankyo
Daiichi Sankyo Salaries

Daiichi Sankyo's salary ranges from $29,081 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in China at the low-end to $228,850 for a Regulatory Affairs in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Daiichi Sankyo. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Financial Analyst
$108K
Management Consultant
$29.1K
Regulatory Affairs
$229K

Software Engineer
$122K
FAQ

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Daiichi Sankyo est Affaires réglementaires at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $228,850. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Daiichi Sankyo est de $115,353.

Other Resources