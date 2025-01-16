← Company Directory
d-Matrix
d-Matrix Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at d-Matrix ranges from $255K to $357K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for d-Matrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$276K - $321K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$255K$276K$321K$357K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At d-Matrix, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at d-Matrix in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $357,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at d-Matrix for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $255,000.

