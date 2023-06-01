← Company Directory
d-Matrix
d-Matrix Salaries

d-Matrix's salary ranges from $199,000 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $326,625 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of d-Matrix. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Hardware Engineer
Median $261K
Product Manager
$327K

Recruiter
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At d-Matrix, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The highest paying role reported at d-Matrix is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at d-Matrix is $260,625.

