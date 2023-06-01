← Company Directory
Cullinan Oncology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cullinan Oncology that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Cullinan Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the US. Its lead candidate is CLN-081, a small-molecule in Phase IIb for non-small cell lung cancer. Other products include bispecific antibodies and monoclonal antibodies in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia. The company also has preclinical products for the treatment of solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cullinan has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. and Adimab, LLC.

    cullinanoncology.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    62
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cullinan Oncology

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources