Cullinan Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the US. Its lead candidate is CLN-081, a small-molecule in Phase IIb for non-small cell lung cancer. Other products include bispecific antibodies and monoclonal antibodies in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia. The company also has preclinical products for the treatment of solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cullinan has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. and Adimab, LLC.