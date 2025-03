Cronos Group Inc. is a cannabinoid company that manufactures and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands. It also cultivates, manufactures, and markets cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical and adult-use markets under the PEACE NATURALS and Spinach brands. The company exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.