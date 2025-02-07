All Software Engineer Salaries
The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Crescent Electric Supply Company ranges from $88.8K to $127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Crescent Electric Supply Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!