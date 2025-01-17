Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 92.1K per year for ENO 1 to CHF 130K per year for AVP. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
CHF 92.1K
CHF 90.4K
CHF 285
CHF 1.4K
ENO 2
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
ENO 3
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
AVP
CHF 130K
CHF 129K
CHF 0
CHF 1.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***