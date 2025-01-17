Credit Suisse Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Zurich Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 92.1K per year for ENO 1 to CHF 130K per year for AVP. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ENO 1 (Entry Level) CHF 92.1K CHF 90.4K CHF 285 CHF 1.4K ENO 2 CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- ENO 3 CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- AVP CHF 130K CHF 129K CHF 0 CHF 1.7K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

