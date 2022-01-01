← Company Directory
Connection
Connection Salaries

Connection's salary ranges from $39,800 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $53,305 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Connection. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$39.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$53.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Connection is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $53,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Connection is $46,553.

