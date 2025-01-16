← Company Directory
Competera
Competera Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Ukraine at Competera ranges from UAH 639K to UAH 894K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Competera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 691K - UAH 804K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 639KUAH 691KUAH 804KUAH 894K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Competera?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Competera in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 894,049. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Competera for the Customer Service role in Ukraine is UAH 638,607.

