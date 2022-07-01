← Company Directory
Common
Common Salaries

Common's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Poland at the low-end to $248,750 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Common. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$95.5K
Product Manager
$226K
Software Engineer
$249K
The highest paying role reported at Common is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Common is $226,125.

