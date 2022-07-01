Common is the nation’s leading residential brand and operating platform that designs, leases, and manages multifamily properties that appeal to today’s renters. Through smart design and tech-enabled property management, Common delivers exceptional experiences to thousands of residents in coliving, microunit, and traditional apartments in cities from coast to coast. Founded in October 2015, we are the preferred choice for renters looking for a stress-free apartment from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. We challenge ourselves every day not just to think about ways to make city living better, but to activate those ideas in meaningful ways. Our team is comprised of real estate professionals, designers, engineers, salespeople, marketers, member service representatives, and so much more. We work collaboratively, value self-startership, and embrace a “whatever it takes” mentality to ensure our work is done and done well. Common sits squarely at the intersection between technology and real estate, working every day to build quality residential solutions that bring positive change to the world’s rental housing crisis.It’s an exciting time to be part of Common’s team. With over 17,500 units signed and under development and over $110 million in global venture capital investment, Common is expanding it’s reliable, renter-first property operations to 26 cities across the world.