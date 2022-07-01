← Company Directory
Codazen
    Our leadership fosters an environment of continuous personal and professional development where we’re consistently challenged with complex projects. But we're not all work and no play. We learn new coding techniques while picking Dungeons and Dragons roles. We build enterprise apps while discussing the latest Marvel binge. We’re used to working around Nerf gun ambushes. But most of all, we cultivate humble experts passionate about making an impact in the world by building beautiful software. Codazen’s engineers create experiences and products that are innovative, usable, and performant.We’re creative techies that help craft digital experiences and enterprise solutions for global brands. Our unique capabilities, diversity of expertise, and spirit of collaboration has helped us during these uncertain times. This is why Codazen is a trusted partner of top companies. From responsive website design to custom software engineering to leveraging advanced technologies, our customers are able to stay calm and sleep at night knowing that Codazen helps them bring it all together.

    codazen.com
    2007
    150
    $10M-$50M
