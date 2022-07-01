← Company Directory
Codazen
Codazen Salaries

Codazen's salary ranges from $71,640 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $214,065 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Codazen. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$71.6K
Human Resources
$214K
Software Engineer
$86.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Codazen is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,065. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Codazen is $86,430.

