← Company Directory
Cloudflare
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Cloudflare Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Singapore at Cloudflare ranges from SGD 50.2K to SGD 71.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudflare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 57K - SGD 67.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 50.2KSGD 57KSGD 67.6KSGD 71.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Cloudflare to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.4K+ (sometimes SGD 404K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Cloudflare in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 71,277. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudflare for the Recruiter role in Singapore is SGD 50,204.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloudflare

Related Companies

  • F5 Networks
  • Nutanix
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • Equinix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources