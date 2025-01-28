← Company Directory
Cimpress
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Cimpress Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Cimpress totals ₹4.79M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cimpress
Software Engineering Manager
hidden
Total per year
₹4.79M
Level
hidden
Base
₹4.79M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Cimpress?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Cimpress in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,989,419. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cimpress for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹4,894,923.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cimpress

Related Companies

  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • Capital One
  • Citi
  • Verizon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources